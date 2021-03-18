New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,183,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.