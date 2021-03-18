New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) PT Lowered to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
NYC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
