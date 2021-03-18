New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) PT Lowered to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.