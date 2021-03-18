New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYCB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 52,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

