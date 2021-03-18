New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.
