Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,352 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.77% of Newell Brands worth $249,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

