Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 9.2%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,075,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 912,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.