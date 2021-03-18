News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NWSA opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. News has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

