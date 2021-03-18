Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.41

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 123.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and $1.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00462374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00062444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00148600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00623323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

