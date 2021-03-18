Newscrypto Trading Up 120.4% This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 120.4% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $970,073.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

