NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.81% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

