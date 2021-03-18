NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Critical Review

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 9.53%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.77%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.25 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.30 NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 6.36 $99.14 million $2.20 20.89

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52% NexPoint Residential Trust 17.17% 8.95% 1.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

