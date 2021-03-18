NEXT (NEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,045.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. NEXT has a market cap of $1.28 million and $83,045.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00348798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

