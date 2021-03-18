NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,882.44 ($63.79).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
See Also: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.