NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,882.44 ($63.79).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get NEXT alerts:

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NXT stock opened at GBX 7,888 ($103.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,697.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,867.32. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,180 ($106.87).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.