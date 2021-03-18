NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 5.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 717,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 348,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

