NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CAO James Michael May Sells 6,031 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEE traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 14,118,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,044. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

