NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 289.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,564 shares of company stock worth $11,428,415 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

