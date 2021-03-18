NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Down 6.3%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.18 and last traded at $66.36. 870,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 842,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.