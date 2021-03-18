NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.74 Million

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $235.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $627.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.