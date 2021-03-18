NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 82.6% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $1.01 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.