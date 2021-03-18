NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,069 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of NICE worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.27.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

