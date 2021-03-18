Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Buys 350 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.97 per share, with a total value of $20,989.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,804,366.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

