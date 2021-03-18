Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.07

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 34359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

