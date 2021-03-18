Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.91

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as high as $31.71. Nidec shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 85,448 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJDCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

