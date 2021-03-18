NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NIKE by 4,417.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 847,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after buying an additional 828,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.89. 324,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

