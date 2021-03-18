Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $87.53 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $87.53 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.97 or 0.03082005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.00347471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.11 or 0.00912564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.00404015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00342654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00249240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,175,044,931 coins and its circulating supply is 7,431,294,931 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

