Niobium Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,745.93 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $319,745.93 and approximately $51.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.