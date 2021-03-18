Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 1,479,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,749,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.