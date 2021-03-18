NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $22.80 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 104% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and $186,414.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.08 or 0.03081664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00346632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.48 or 0.00915098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00399835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00353093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021111 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,942,396 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.