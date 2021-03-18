nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,662 shares of company stock worth $6,138,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

