Noir (NOR) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $761,164.52 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00229357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.93 or 0.04162299 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,950 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

