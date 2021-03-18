Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 83,680,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 109,078,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

