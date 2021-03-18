Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.11

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 160,374 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 104.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 65.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

