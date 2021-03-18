Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 174,605 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

