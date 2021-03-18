Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,530 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $12,403,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

