Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TWTR stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

