Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,539 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $310.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

