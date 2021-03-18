Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,980 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $185.50 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $194.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.