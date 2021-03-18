Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

NYSE ED opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

