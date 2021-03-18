Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 92,530 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

FITB stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

