Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD opened at $177.52 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

