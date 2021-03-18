Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,763,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

