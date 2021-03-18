Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.