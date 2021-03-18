Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.47 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,470,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.