Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

