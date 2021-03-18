Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

