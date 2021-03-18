Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.92 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

NYSE HLT opened at $127.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

