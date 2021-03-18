Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $178.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $181.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

