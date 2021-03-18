Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DexCom by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $351.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.10 and a 200-day moving average of $372.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.00 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.