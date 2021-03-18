Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

