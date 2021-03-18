Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.80 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

